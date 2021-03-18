Olympic triple jumper and rapper Will Claye on why his music career is more than a hobby

"That was really how I was feeling, and it was something that I knew all Olympians were feeling," he says.

"This dream that we have -- to be an Olympian, to be an Olympic medalist, to represent our countries, to go out and just lay it all on the playing field -- is something that we dream of. We dream of those moments.

"It almost seemed like the dream was just denied ... but for it to be postponed -- you know, you got to keep that energy up."

And keeping up his energy is exactly what Claye has done.

"This will be the first Olympics that I've had five years to prepare for," he says, adding that he feels this is "one of the best Olympic buildups I've ever had."

Tokyo 2020 gets underway on July 23 and Claye will be hoping to win his first gold medal after twice finishing runner-up in the triple jump to countryman Christian Taylor.

He also has a bronze medal from the long jump in 2012 when he became the first man since 1936 -- and the first American since 1904 -- to win Olympic medals in both the long jump and the triple jump.