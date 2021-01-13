Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller charged for alleged role in Capitol riots

FBI Special Agent Matthew R. Barofsky wrote in court documents that he confirmed Keller's identity by comparing photos he was in to his Colorado driver's license.

The photos from the Capitol also show Keller is wearing a US Olympic Team jacket and "appears to be one of the tallest individuals," Barofsky writes in his statement of facts. Keller is 6 feet, 6 inches tall.

In a statement, USA Swimming told CNN, "We respect private individuals' and groups' rights to peacefully protest but in no way condone the actions taken by those at the Capitol last week."

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it condemned the actions of the rioters.

"We support the right to peacefully protest and express values and viewpoints in a respectful and lawful manner -- that is what makes our democracy strong. Sadly, that is not what happened in this case," the organization said in a statement.

Correction: A previous headline on this story incorrectly stated Keller's status. He has been charged and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. CNN has not confirmed whether he has been arrested.

