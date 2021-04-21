Ohio police officer shot and killed a Black teenage girl holding a knife, police say and bodycam video shows

In Tuesday's shooting, police received a call at 4:32 p.m. indicating "females were there trying to stab them and put their hands on them," Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Woods said Tuesday night.

When police arrived, the first officer on the scene approaches a group in the driveway of a home, according to that officer's bodycam footage.

The video shows a teen quickly move toward another girl with what appears to be a knife, and the girl falls to the ground. The officer yells, "Hey, hey, hey, hey. Get down!" before she appears to lunge at a second girl with the knife, according to the video.

The officer tells her to "Get Down! Get down! Get down! Get down!" and then fires four shots in the direction of the teenager.

One officer attends to the shooting victim, who police are not identifying. Officers assessed the girl for injuries and summoned a medic, as is protocol, Woods said.

"Ma'Khia had a motherly nature about her. She promoted peace. That is something that I want to always be remembered," Paula Bryant told TV station WBNS.