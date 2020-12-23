Ohio mayor calls for 'immediate termination' of officer who shot and killed a Black man 'who had committed no crime'

Columbus Director of Public Safety Ned Pettus said that, by law, Coy is a public employee and entitled to due process, which he said would begin as soon as possible. Coy has been stripped of his badge and gun pending an independent investigation into the shooting.

Authorities are in the beginning stages of an investigation that has been turned over to Ohio Attorney General and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In a statement Wednesday, Yost said investigators "will conduct a complete, independent and expert investigation -- a search for the truth."

"What we have now is an incomplete record," Yost said in a statement. "We must allow the record to be completed and the evidence to be gathered. Only the truth -- the whole truth and nothing else -- will result in justice."

Officials have said Coy and another officer who responded to the call were equipped with body cameras but did not turn them on until after the shooting. A function of the body-worn cameras' technology used by Columbus police provides a 60-second look back but records no audio, officials said, adding that the officer's camera ultimately captured video of the shooting but no audio.