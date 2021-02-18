'Oh my gosh, are you that snowboarder?' Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim goes to Princeton

"If things didn't go well, I might have not been able to continue snowboarding after I was 13 because it was straight up just too expensive for us because we're competing in like Aspen and Vail, Colorado and Switzerland; like we're doing all these trips and it's expensive.

"My parents put everything into me and my career, I guess, and it worked out, and I'm so thankful every day."

'Never give up'

That parental support and sacrifice perhaps helps explains why Kim is so driven to be the best in everything she does.

"It's taught me that if you believe in something, then to never give up. I was like seven years old when I started competing in snowboarding, rookie events and stuff, and the fact that they saw that and believed in me and believed that I could become like an Olympian one day is just insane.

"The fact that I did it when I was 17 is just even crazier.