Officials located December recording of Trump call in a trash folder on Georgia investigator's device

"It's not every day, that probably will never happen again in my lifetime," Watson told WSB.

It is still not clear why Watson moved the audio of the call to her trash folder, but Watson told Winne that even though she was surprised Trump called her, she did not perceive any pressure from his phone call.

"It is something that is not expected, as I mentioned in the call you know I was shocked that he would take the time to do that," Watson said.

Trump in the December call had encouraged Watson to look to uncover "dishonesty" in her signature checks for absentee ballots in Fulton County, the most populous county in state and the one that houses most of Atlanta.

"But if you go back two years, and if you can get to Fulton, you are going to find things that are going to be unbelievable," the former President said. "The dishonesty that we've heard from. But Fulton is the mother lode."

Later on the phone call, Trump told Watson that he hoped "we" could win Georgia and that "you have the most important job in the country right now."

The report had added to the examples of Trump's extraordinary efforts to push false claims of widespread voter fraud and influence Georgia election officials as they certified the state's election results.