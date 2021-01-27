Officials apologize for vaccine logistics after older residents had to stand outside

The Mid-America West Sports Complex in Shawnee hosted the vaccine clinic. KMBC viewers sent in images, saying there is room for improvement in the process.

"I thought maybe we could have facilitated better inside with seating," said "They did try to accommodate as well as they could," said Kristy Coonfield.

The Johnson County health department began this phase with those 80 and older, as well as education, food, agriculture and child care professionals. Emergency responders are also included.

"I'm not as scared about the side effects of the vaccine for me, I'm more scared of if I'm a silent carrier and it's going to a family member or somebody who is going to be very affected from the virus," Coonfield said.

Patricia Foster said that she brought her 93-year-old mother to the clinic for a simple reason.

"Because we do not want to lose her," Foster said.

The pair have been isolated for nearly a year. They said they hope the vaccine will bring them one step closer to connecting again.

