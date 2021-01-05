Officer who shot Jacob Blake will not face charges, district attorney says

He added, "Let's be heard around the world. We're not going to stop in Kenosha. We're headed to DC. We're headed to Nancy Pelosi's office. We're headed to whoever is going to be in charge of the Senate. Because this has got to be federally heard, for not just my son, but for everybody who has suffered police brutality -- everyone."

Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, said his nephew has been working to recover from the incident and has become "our new hero."

"The way he is taking this mental approach, the way he puts all his effort into his therapy, and the passion, if anybody could walk again one day, it would be my nephew," Justin Blake said.

National Guard mobilized in Wisconsin

Ahead of the decision, Kenosha officials prepared for potential unrest, with the City Council granting Mayor John Antaramian emergency powers once the announcement is made.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also announced Monday he is mobilizing 500 National Guard troops ahead of the decision at the request of local officials.