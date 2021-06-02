Officer injured in Capitol riot warns Michael Flynn's coup comments could 'absolutely' lead to more violence

The officer has been vocal in recent months about the danger of downplaying the Capitol riot and the false claims that fueled it.

Fanone told CNN last month that he was "shaking for the better part of the day" after watching House Republicans repeat a number of false claims about the riot during a congressional hearing.

"I was on the phone with dozens of other officers who were just absolutely traumatized by the rhetoric that was being used. And I understand politics. You know, I get that, you know, there's a push to try to, you know, win back the House in the midterm elections. I understand all of those things," he said.

"But some things supersede politics. You know, this isn't about the political future of one party. This is about right and wrong."

Asked Wednesday evening about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's efforts to rally GOP senators in opposition to a bill that would've created an independent bipartisan January 6 commission investigating the circumstances of the attack, Fanone said he was "absolutely sickened."