Officer injured in Capitol riot slams 'disgraceful' new attempts to downplay insurrection

"Peddling that bullsh*t is an assault on every officer that fought to defend the Capitol," Fanone said Thursday. "It's disgraceful."

The officer said he was "shaking for the better part of the day" after watching the hearing and that he wasn't the only one. "I was on the phone with dozens of other officers who were just absolutely traumatized by the rhetoric that was being used. And I understand politics. You know, I get that, you know, there's a push to try to, you know, win back the House in the midterm elections. I understand all of those things," he said.

"But some things supersede politics. You know, this isn't about the political future of one party. This is about right and wrong."

Fanone suffered a heart attack and a concussion during the riot and is dealing with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. Exclusive new body camera footage, which was broadcast Thursday evening on CNN, shows the Capitol Rotunda filled with Trump supporters just minutes before Fanone was assaulted.

"So that was kind of like the moment before I got swept out. And when I finally like kind of got my bearings out in the crowd, I mean I knew -- like I recognized how far away I was from the tunnel entrance -- from other officers," he recalled Thursday evening.