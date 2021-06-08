Officer injured in Capitol riot says insurrection is a 'triggering' word for lawmakers downplaying January 6

While Fanone called the report a "good start," he maintained that it's "obvious" the January 6 attack was an insurrection "perpetrated by individuals against the US government."

Tuesday's report also omits any examination of then-President Donald Trump's role in the riot, raising questions about whether lawmakers, in their quest for bipartisanship, had exposed the limits of a Congress divided and unable to agree on certain truths.

"When I listen to the rhetoric that was used in the speeches leading up to the insurrection at the Capitol, I mean there's no other word to describe it -- at least from my perspective -- than 'incitement.' And in some degrees, I would go even further and say that it sanctioned that behavior," Fanone said Tuesday.

"Certain rhetoric that was used by certain individuals that day -- I mean, to hear people after the fact downplay the event knowing what I went through and what hundreds of other officers went through that day -- I've said before it's disgraceful."