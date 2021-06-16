Officer injured in Capitol riot blasts GOP lawmaker's behavior as 'disgusting' after tense exchange

Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, tells CNN's Don Lemon about his interaction with GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde during an encounter in the Capitol building.

A DC Metropolitan Police officer who defended the US Capitol on January 6 blasted GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde on Wednesday evening for what he called "disgusting" behavior during a tense exchange.

Michael Fanone, who was stun-gunned several times and beaten with a flagpole during the riot, told CNN's Don Lemon on "Don Lemon Tonight" that he had come across Clyde in the Capitol and had been dismissed by the congressman after approaching him outside an elevator Wednesday afternoon.

Fanone's account comes after 21 House Republicans, including Clyde, voted against legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who had defended the Capitol. The vote stood as the latest reminder that members of Congress still cannot agree on the facts of the deadly January 6 riot, and prompted the officer's visit to Capitol Hill.