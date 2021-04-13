Obamas: 'Our hearts are heavy' over shooting of Daunte Wright

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday expressed grief over the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a police officer and called for a reimagining of US policing and public safety.

"The fact that this could happen even as the city of Minneapolis is going through the trial of Derek Chauvin and reliving the heart-wrenching murder of George Floyd indicates not just how important it is to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but also just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country," the Obamas, who were America's first Black president and first lady and been outspoken on issues of race, said.