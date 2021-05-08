Obamas announce family dog Bo has died

The Obamas announced that their beloved family dog Bo has died. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.

The Obamas announced Saturday that their beloved family dog Bo has died.

"This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend —our dog, Bo — after a battle with cancer," former first lady Michelle Obama said in a statement posted to Instagram Saturday.

The Obama family got Bo shortly after they moved into the White House, fulfilling Barack Obama's campaign promise to get his daughters, Sasha and Malia, a dog in return for their time spent on the campaign trail.

"Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion," the former President posted on Twitter Saturday, adding that Bo "tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair."

Michelle Obama also wrote that Bo was there for the former first couple as their lives "slowed down" and helped them "see the girls off to college and adjust to life as empty nesters."