Obama reflects on Becoming a Man program: 'I understood what it means to be' an outsider

"I have to be careful not to overstate. I was not, you know, going around, beating up kids and setting things on fire," he told Cooper in the CNN interview. "But I understood what it meant to not have a father in the house. I understood what it meant to be in an environment in which you were an outsider."

He added, "The violence and drugs and some of the issues that the guys were dealing with day to day were different. But the mistakes I made, the struggles I was going through, were similar."

Through the program, which is said to work with 8,000 youth in 140 schools each year, the former President meets for group conversations with young men in Chicago. During that time, Obama tries to convey that even though he went on to become the President of the United States, he struggled with many of the things these young men deal with on a daily basis.

"The first time I sat down with these guys, the most important thing for me to communicate at that time, and I was President of the United States, was in many ways, (you) are ahead of me, of where I was at your age," Obama said. "I just had certain advantages you guys don't. I could make a mistake and land on my feet."