Obama is still a 'hope and change' guy. I used to be one, too

During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday, former President Barack Obama said he is "still the hope and change guy."

When Obama was first elected, I was a hope and change guy, too. I no longer am in part because of what this country revealed itself to be in response to a Black family taking residence inside a White House built by slaves. It was painful watching him across from Cooper diagnosing what ails this nation, explaining why democracies don't die with one grand punch but rather by a thousand little cuts.

That fateful night that Obama won the presidency in November 2008 seems a lifetime ago. As the election returns dribbled in and it became clear we would be electing the first Black man to lead the most powerful nation on the planet, I decided to drive to Wedgefield Plantation in Georgetown, South Carolina, one of more than 150 rice plantations in its county where enslaved Africans toiled during the height of the antebellum era. I wanted to be with the ancestors, those who endured to make a President Obama possible. I wanted to be the first to let them know how far we had come.