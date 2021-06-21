Obama invokes January 6 insurrection to advocate for voting rights bill

Manchin, after come out against the initial voting rights bill, signaled last week that he was open to voting for a modified version of the voting rights bill, including declaring Election Day a public holiday, expanding early voting to at least 15 consecutive days and banning partisan gerrymandering. Even if Manchin ends up supporting the bill, Democrats would need 10 Republicans to join them to break the filibuster.

Many Democrats worry that such a compromise would not go far enough, and Obama said that even the bill being considered doesn't have "everything I would like to see" in a voting rights package. But the former President but said it was an important step to ensuring the future elections are fair.

"Right now at least, Republicans in the Senate are lining up to try to use the filibuster to stop the For the People Act from even being debated," Obama said. "Think about this: In the aftermath of an insurrection, with our democracy on the line, and many of these same Republican senators going along with the notion that somehow there were irregulates and problems with legitimately in our most recent election. They are suddenly afraid to even talk about these issues and figures out solutions on the floor of the Senate. They don't even want to talk about voting. And that is not acceptable."