Obama criticizes Republicans for embracing 2020 falsehoods

"My daughters are so much wiser and more sophisticated and gifted than I was at their age," Obama said with a laugh during the interview. "When people talk about... how do I think about my legacy, you know, part of it is the kids who were raised during the eight years that I was president. There're a bunch of basic assumptions they make about what the country can and should be that I think are still sticking. They still believe it. And they're willing to work for it."

'The line between success or failure'

Obama's interview with CNN largely centered on his participation in a so-called BAM -- or Becoming a Man -- circle.

The program, aimed at mentoring and supporting boys and young men, started in Chicago in 2001, but Obama first joined one of the circles in 2013 and has continued to be a part of the program ever since. The program was a key reference when Obama launched My Brother's Keeper in 2014, as he worked to reverse trends showing young men of color are more likely to drop out of school, get in trouble with the law or be unemployed.

During the interview, Obama also reflected on his somewhat unlikely path to the presidency, arguing that his struggles early in life were "similar" to those of the young men he mentors in Chicago.