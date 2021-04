NYPD investigates 6 attacks at 4 synagogues over a two-day span

Six attacks took place at four different Bronx synagogues between Friday and Sunday, and the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating four of the incidents as possible hate crimes, NYPD Detective Francis Sammon said.

Two of the attacks took place Friday, three on Saturday and one on Sunday, Sammon said. The NYPD is working to identify the suspect, but video surveillance footage appears to suggest that the same person is responsible for all the attacks.

The synagogues attacked include the Riverdale Jewish Center and the Riverdale Jewish Synagogue, also known as Chabad Lubavitch of Riverdale, with each being attacked twice. Young Israel of Riverdale and the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale were each attacked once, Sammon said.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect throwing rocks at the synagogues, Sammon said, breaking windows in doors. All of the attacks occurred after dark, in the late night and early morning hours of the day, he said. No injuries were reported at any of the attacks.