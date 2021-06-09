NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams insists he lives in city amid residency controversy

The idea that he lives elsewhere is "silly," the candidate argued, given that something of that nature would have surely come out during the course of a heated primary.

"How foolish would someone have to be to run to be the mayor of the city of New York and live in another municipality," Adams said. "It's 101 that someone is going to follow me throughout this entire campaign."

He also introduced his son, Jordan, who said he's working on his master's at Brooklyn College and sometimes crashes at his father's apartment, despite living in New Jersey.

Adams became emotional at the beginning of his remarks, explaining that his desire for privacy was rooted in an incident where he believed he was targeted in a shooting when Jordan was a newborn.

"Someone pulled up next to my car, called my name, I looked to the left. And I saw an automatic weapon," Adams said, pausing as he choked up. "He let off a shot. Instead of hitting me, he shot out my back window."

Adams has previously suggested that the incident was connected to his public advocacy for police reform. Before entering politics, Adams retired as a captain in the New York Police Department. He was a sergeant at the time of the shooting, in 1996.