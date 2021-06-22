NYC Democratic mayoral primary to proceed to ranked-choice counting after no candidate wins majority outright, CNN projects

While Garcia and Wiley hope that they can add enough to their tallies as the ranked-choice process thins the field and reallocates support from the lowest vote-getters, former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang said on Tuesday that he is ready to move on.

"I am not going to be the mayor of New York City based on the numbers coming in tonight," Yang told supporters, conceding the race and ending a campaign that, for a brief period in its early stages, dominated a race that had not yet been overtaken by voters' anxieties over a rise in violent crime.

It was that pivot, as the city's vaccination rates went up and its pandemic anxieties began to diminish, that cleared the way for Adams to surge. In his speech in Brooklyn, Adams -- who criticized Yang in increasingly personal terms as the race drew on -- offered a lecture to the media wrapped in one last jab at his rival.

"My advice to the younger reporters is that Twitter is not academic research," Adams said. "What some candidates misunderstood is that social media does not pick a candidate. People on social security pick a candidate."

The people have indeed spoken, but what exactly they have said remains to be seen. And it's going to take a while to find out.