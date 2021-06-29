NYC Board of Elections throws mayoral primary into chaos by counting test ballots

"The BOE's release of incorrect ranked choice votes is deeply troubling and requires a much more transparent and complete explanation," Garcia said. "Every ranked choice and absentee vote must be counted accurately so that all New Yorkers have faith in our democracy and our government."

Hours before the BOE disclosed the mistake, Adams sent out a pointed statement asking why the total number of votes had gone up so much since last week.

That figure, as of last Tuesday night, was 799,827. One week later, the preliminary results included 941,832 votes. The total includes outstanding early voting and Election Day votes that hadn't been counted yet. Valerie Vazquez-Diaz, a spokesperson for the Board of Elections, told CNN that no absentee ballots had been added into the mix.

Later, Adams was more forgiving in his response to the board's eventual apology.

"Today's mistake by the Board of Elections was unfortunate. It is critical that New Yorkers are confident in their electoral system, especially as we rank votes in a citywide election for the first time," he said in a statement. "We appreciate the Board's transparency and acknowledgment of their error. We look forward to the release of an accurate, updated simulation, and the timely conclusion of this critical process."