NY attorney general has been looking into the taxes of Trump Organization CFO for months, sources say

Documents from Jennifer and Barry Weisselberg's divorce show thousands of dollars of payments for cars, rent, tuition, medical bills and more coming from Allen Weisselberg to his son's family.

The spending and benefits are what has attracted scrutiny by prosecutors in both offices. The district attorney has questioned Jennifer Weisselberg about benefits she received during her marriage, including access to Trump-owned rent-free apartments, she previously told CNN. More recently, their interest has turned to questions around tuition payments for her children.

Barry Weisselberg said in the August 2018 deposition that was taken as part of the divorce proceedings, his father paid for their children's school tuition at Manhattan private school Columbia Grammar & Preparatory school, which currently run about $54,000 annually per child, according to the school's website.

"My father feels that if it's involving the children that he would like to contribute as much as he can for his grandkids, whether it's camp, whether it's school," Barry testified in 2018.