NY AG says she can start investigation into Cuomo as second accuser says he 'wields his power to avoid justice'

Cuomo also maintained that he never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone.

In response, Bennett said in a pointed statement Monday that Cuomo "has refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior."

"As we know, abusers -- particularly those with tremendous amounts of power -- are often repeat offenders who engage in manipulative tactics to diminish allegations, blame victims, deny wrongdoing and escape consequences," she said.

"It took the Governor 24 hours and significant backlash to allow for a truly independent investigation. These are not the actions of someone who simply feels misunderstood; they are the actions of an individual who wields his power to avoid justice."

Beyond the investigation into the sexual harassment claims, James is also investigating nursing home deaths in New York and released a report in January that found that the state undercounted nursing home Covid-19-related deaths by about 50%.

Cuomo's office had initially selected former federal Judge Barbara Jones to investigate claims of sexual harassment, but the choice was publicly rejected by several high-profile New York Democrats, who argued that Cuomo should have no role in shaping the probe.