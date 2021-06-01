Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more

The story of mRNA vaccines dates back to the early 1990s, when Hungarian-born researcher Katalin Kariko of the University of Pennsylvania started testing mRNA technology as a form of gene therapy. The idea is similar whether scientists want to use the mRNA molecule to cure disease or prevent it; send instructions to the cells of the body to make something specific.

Researchers like to use a cookbook analogy. The body's DNA is the cookbook. Messenger RNA is a copy of the recipe -- one that disappears quickly. In the case of genetic disease, it can be used to instruct cells to make a healthy copy of a protein. In the case of mRNA vaccines, it's used to tell cells to make what looks like a piece of virus, so the body produces antibodies and special immune system cells in response.

The recipe disappears while the cooked product -- the body's immune response -- lasts.

Kariko was unable to drum up much interest in this idea for years. But for the past 15 years or so, she's teamed up with Dr. Drew Weissman, an infectious disease expert at Penn Medicine, to apply mRNA technology to vaccines. Since scientists started focusing on the threat of a pandemic caused by a new influenza or coronavirus, they've recognized the promise of mRNA vaccines for quickly turning around a pandemic vaccine.