Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer's all-time record of weeks spent as world No.1

18-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic had a tough path to becoming a champion - from the streets of Serbia during the Kosovo War of the 90s to the biggest stages of tennis.

Novak Djokovic has broken Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks spent as the men's world No.1.

The Serbian has now topped the ATP rankings for a combined 311 weeks, surpassing Federer's tally of 310 on Monday.

Djokovic has enjoyed five different spells as the world's best male tennis player, most recently wrestling top spot of Rafael Nadal in February 2020.

"It really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport," Djokovic said per the ATP Tour.

"To know that I have earned my place among them by following my childhood dream is a beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible."

The 33-year-old first topped the rankings back in July 2011 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in tennis history.

After winning the Australian Open in February, Djokovic now has 18 grand slam titles to his name, just two less than Federer and Nadal.