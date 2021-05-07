'Not who we are as a country': Elise Stefanik once harshly blasted Trump's rhetoric and policies

Stefanik also frequently criticized Trump's rhetoric, saying in one January 2016 interview, "Unfortunately, it's tapping into the fear today of our security situation." She added, "I think we should expect more substance out of our candidates."

CNN reached out to Stefanik's office, but they declined to comment on the record.

On Thursday, however, Stefanik said on Steve Bannon's podcast that she would never forget campaigning during the 2016 election and said that she "really paid attention to the voters and the people in my district" who supported Trump.

"The energy was just palpable. Anyone on the ground or who was knocking on doors, talking to voters, understood that it was going to be a historic election. The media didn't get it. The establishment didn't get it. I was proud to be a part of it. And I was proud to be on that ticket and to win by a huge, huge margin as well as President Trump's huge double-digit victory in my district," she said.

Disparaging women

Stefanik also said Trump's "insulting" rhetoric about women hurt the Republican Party's efforts to expand its appeal to women voters.