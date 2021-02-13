'Not the best news that you can get: ' Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir on battling MND with a smile

Diagnosis

Everything changed for him though, in 2016, when Weir was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder motor neurone disease (MND). He first noticed a problem when he caught his hand in a door, and when it still hadn't healed several months later, he sought out a medical evaluation. The diagnosis was devastating.

His doctors told him bluntly that his life expectancy might not extend much past 18 months and that he'd be in a wheelchair within a year.

Speaking from his home near Edinburgh on a remote video link, Weir summarized the brutal facts of life with MND. "It's pretty horrific when you get the diagnosis. It's basically a muscle-wasting disease. You can't eat, you can't bathe, you can't go to the shower, the toilet, dress. You eventually can't speak, you can't swallow, you can't breathe."

As he recounts all the horrors of a disease that he's endured, he at least can reflect on something positive: he's still here. And his jovial nature prevents him from lingering in the darkness for long; somehow he's able to raise a laugh when concluding, "[So] it's not the best news that you can get!"

Jill Douglas has known Weir since they were teenagers; they met through their love of horses.