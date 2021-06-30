Not just neo-Nazis with tiki torches: Why Jewish students say they also fear cloaked anti-Semitism

Jassey and Flayton both consider themselves progressives. They want to support social justice movements, fight climate change, to join clubs championing progressive causes on campus.

But they found their religion being used as a litmus test. And if they tried to talk, it became a Catch-22: explaining the history of being an oppressed people only to have that argument dismissed.

"I was often put in this position where I had to defend Israel before I could be taken seriously with my other political opinions," Jassey explained. "A lot of the time, you can be as progressive as you'd like to be on anything else. But the second that you accept Israel's existence as something that you want to remain, or something that's important to you, you're ostracized from those circles."

Flayton knows that feeling all too well. The time when organizers said he couldn't bring a Pride flag with the Jewish star on it to a LGBTQ march because it was deemed nationalist and could offend someone. Or the time he arrived for a meeting about canvassing for a Democrat in a shirt with Hebrew writing and was made to change by the coordinator.