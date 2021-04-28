'Not an easy transition': Inside Trump's unconventional first months out of office

"A lot of his aides and allies thought Florida was going to be the center of the Earth for the next two years, and now he's up and out of there," said a former senior administration official. "His Bedminster club is much more closely knit, and you really never know who's going to show up."

People familiar with his plans said Trump will continue to host meetings at Bedminster, where he conducted many of his interviews for Cabinet posts during the 2016 presidential transition and where the conference rooms and office space may create an environment that is more conducive to his post-presidential planning. The New Jersey venue will also serve as the backdrop for lengthy interviews of which Trump is the subject, as he continues meeting with journalists who are penning books about his presidency and already completed first-round interviews at Mar-a-Lago.

"Our expectation is that the fundraisers and meetings will continue undisrupted. He'll probably want to host people in his living room at the cottage in Bedminster," said one person close to Trump's operation.

Deciding what his future holds

Some Trump allies are hoping this summer will provide clarity about the former President's 2024 ambitions and his plans to assist candidates he's already endorsed, or who he plans to, ahead of the midterm elections in November 2022.