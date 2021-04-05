North Korea reportedly won't participate in Tokyo Olympic Games

This is the first time North Korea has missed the Olympics since it boycotted the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. In 2018, the leaders of two Koreas agreed to pursue co-hosting the Olympic Games in 2032, but the inter-Korean discussion on the matter ceased in 2019.

The Olympic Games were originally scheduled for 2020, but organizers were forced to postpone the Olympics for the first time in the event's history due to the pandemic.

The first event of the Games, the Olympic Torch Relay, officially launched on March 25. The Olympic Flame is now on its way across the country, carried by 10,000 runners through 47 prefectures in a 121-day journey from Fukushima to Tokyo.

But the resumption of the Games was a controversial choice, with mounting logistical challenges and concerns about the pandemic. Officials in Japan have expressed concern over a possible "fourth wave" in the pandemic and Osaka city has canceled its Olympic Torch relay events citing a rise in cases.