North Korea conducts first weapons test of Biden's presidency

While senior administration officials downplayed the seriousness of North Korea's actions, they reiterated that US forces in the region are always prepared and on high alert.

"It would be hard to find a place on the planet where there is more vigilance than the circumstance and situation surrounding North Korea. Our forces are always prepared, always on high alert," one senior official said.

"It is common for North Korea to test various systems ... we do not publicly respond to every kind of test," the senior administration official added. "This is a system that is not covered by UN Security Council resolutions. It is a normal part of the kind of testing North Korea would do. We do not believe it is in our best interest to hype these things in circumstances in which we would consider those activities as part of a 'normal' set of a tense military environment like we see on the Korean Peninsula."

News of the weapons test comes as North Korea has been relatively quiet since the weekend, refraining from touting its military prowess or ability to stand up to the United States, leaving officials wondering about the intent behind the launch.

South Korea and Japan, America's regional allies, were similarly quiet.