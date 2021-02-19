North Carolina emerges as battleground for post-Trump GOP

"The question is going to be: Do they feel emboldened enough to overreach," said Paul Shumaker, a Republican strategist in North Carolina who has worked for both its senators. "If they don't do that, then what impact does that have on their base," he asked of Democrats.

But Democrats are looking at the Republicans' internecine squabble with glee.

Morgan Jackson, a Democratic strategist in the state, said Republicans are "in the middle of an uncivil war" that could turn off Republicans in the business community who are seeking to turn the page from Trump.

"The Trump brand is in a horrible place with swing voters," said Jackson. "You're going to pledge to that, rather than a policy or an ideal?"

If McCrory decides to run, the former governor could face blowback for defending the controversial law that required people at government-run facilities to use the bathrooms that corresponded to the gender on their birth certificates.

But it's clear that he thinks Republicans' best chance of success is to embrace principles that have traditionally guided the party rather than Trump's singular personality.