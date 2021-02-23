No sponsor? No problem. Tennis maverick Hsieh Su-Wei reflects on a memorable Australian Open

Australian Open run

Hsieh has won three grand slam doubles titles, making her one of Asia's most successful players, and her unorthodox style of play makes her a consistent thorn in the side for some of the sport's elite.

She seems to play on instinct which, if nothing else, often makes for a great match for those watching.

However, despite her record run in Melbourne this year, Hsieh wasn't feeling in great form in the build-up to the tournament.

"It's very strange because before the tournament started, 24 hours before, I was not really getting into the feeling with tennis and suddenly, on Sunday, I just felt like, oh, I should play like this and then I get it on," said Hsieh, who was one of 72 players placed in a strict 14-day quarantine ahead of the Australian Open's start.

"This is what happens. Sometimes tennis is like a feeling, mental[ity] or you just need to change a little bit and it happens."

Her refreshing approach to life, and to the sport of tennis, shows no sign of slowing down as she gets older.