'No one knew what we were supposed to be doing there.' Inside the law enforcement chaos at the Capitol

FBI and ATF agents -- whose normal job is to be investigators, not to do riot control -- were sent into the Capitol to try to secure the building and eventually to try to clear protesters.

After criticism from Washington, DC, municipal officials over the heavy-handed response during the summer Black Lives Matter protests, federal authorities had a visibly lighter presence for the Trump rally.

Two federal law enforcement officials said Capitol Police assured Justice officials that they were prepared for the rally, particularly since the Capitol grounds are already barricaded in preparation for the Inauguration ceremonies in two weeks.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had also written to Rosen and other federal officials demanding that federal agencies not deploy a heavy presence to the city, as they did during the summer, and assuring that Washington's Metropolitan Police, along with a small detachment of National Guard service members, were ready for the day's protests.

"The District of Columbia government is not requesting other federal law enforcement personnel," Bowser wrote, "and discourages any additional deployment without immediate notification to, and consultation with MPD if such plans are underway."

That quickly changed when the crowds surged into the Capitol.