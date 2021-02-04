No, Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't sorry

Greene has also repeatedly worked to raise money off of all of the controversy. "Expelled today," read the subject line of an email fundraising appeal she sent out on Wednesday.

"Today's the day I could be removed from committees, or worse, expelled from Congress," she wrote. "Why? Because I stood up for President Trump. I stand for America First. I filed Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden, and I speak the truth."

And remember that Greene pointedly refused to apologize for her past views during a one-on-one meeting with McCarthy on Tuesday night, according to CNN reporting.

So, yeah, color me skeptical about the idea that Greene has had some sort of revelation about her noxious past views. The truth -- for all of us but especially for politicians -- is that who you are (and what you say) publicly is what matters most.

As in: Your words and actions have consequences. And if you want to apologize for things you said (or tweeted or liked on Facebook) publicly, the best (and really only) way to do that is to say you are sorry publicly.

In the words of former NFL coach (and noted grocery shopper) Bill Parcells: "You are what your record says you are."