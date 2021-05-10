No issues with fuel supply yet after cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, White House says

"We remain available to meet their cybersecurity needs," she said.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers were seeking additional information about the incident. The House Intelligence Committee requested briefings from both law enforcement and the US intelligence community and "expect to receive further information in the coming days," according to a committee official.

Biden, who was briefed on the matter over the weekend while at the presidential retreat Camp David, has instructed officials to act urgently to mitigate any supply problems, according to an official familiar with the matter. He has also tasked officials with prioritizing cyber matters, believing cracks in the nation's cyber defense systems must be repaired quickly.

The FBI said Monday that Darkside ransomware, a criminal group originating from Russia, is responsible for the cyberattack. And Neuberger said the intelligence community was working to assess any possible ties to foreign actors.

"The FBI confirms that the Darkside ransomware is responsible for the compromise of the Colonial Pipeline networks. We continue to work with the company and our government partners on the investigation," the FBI said in a statement.

Biden said Monday he had not seen evidence that Moscow is directly behind the ransomware attack.