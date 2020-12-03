'No fake news:' Biden and Harris sit down for a 'very normal' interview with Jake Tapper

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

In the final minute of Jake Tapper's sit-down with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Thursday, Harris put it all in perspective:

"There couldn't be a more extreme exercise in stark contrast between the current occupant of the White House and the next occupant of the White House. And I do believe our country's going to be the better for the outcome of this election, and the election of Joe Biden as president."

The "stark contrast" is even more evident when Biden and Harris speak with the press. Thursday represented the pair's first joint interview, and CNN aired it as a prime time special at 9pm ET.

"No fake news"