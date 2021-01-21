No beaches or booze: What South Africa's top tourist spot looks like during Covid

"We were getting ready to jump in... shoes off, shorts off," Kerswill recounts. "Then we were standing in swimming costumes with our masks on, not sure when the most appropriate moment is to remove them."

'Everyone feels safer outdoors'

For Joi Benjamin, a South African currently living in Paris, returning home was also an opportunity to finally be able to spend time outdoors.

"Coming from a wintry, locked-down Paris, I really appreciate the sea air, the parks and mountains in such close proximity," says Benjamin.

"The pandemic makes me appreciate this so much more than ever before."

Sarah Carden, another South African returning home from the UK, felt fortunate to still able to do all of the things she enjoys when visiting the city.

"I love to cycle, so have been down the coast a few times on my bike and the roads are full of cyclists and walkers," she tells CNN. "I guess that everyone feels safer outdoors."

While locals have claimed back their city during this uncertain period, there are constant reminders of those who the pandemic has hit much harder -- Cape Town's homeless.