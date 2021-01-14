No alcohol and no checked guns: Airlines tighten security for Inauguration Day

"It may occur with greater frequency due to recent and upcoming events, but it is a routine practice," Langston said.

The screening of Washington-bound passengers is in addition to a heightened security and police presence at the three DC-area airports that has included armored vehicles and a notable increase in the number of visible officers in terminals. TSA told CNN on Monday that the agency is on "high alert."

Keeping crew and passengers safe

American is relocating crew members from hotels in downtown Washington to those closer to airports. It will provide them private transportation between hotels and airports through January 24, and increase staffing at DC-area airports.

Airlines are also taking extra precautions during the pandemic. All the airlines have announced bans on future flights for passengers who do not comply with their mask mandates put into place last June.

Bastian said on a conference call Thursday that Delta has banned more than 800 passengers since the start of the mask mandate. A number of those have been banned in the last week, although he said that it's "not a huge number."