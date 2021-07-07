Nikole Hannah-Jones: The burden to change systems can't always be on the people excluded from those systems

While she still supports her alma mater and appreciates everyone who backed her at UNC, Hannah-Jones said she stands by her decision to accept a tenured position as the Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University -- a historically Black university based in Washington, DC.

"I've been trying to prove myself in predominantly white historically white institutions my entire life," Hannah-Jones said. "I don't have anything else to prove."

After being bussed to White schools as part of a voluntary desegregation order, "I've spent my life since then really trying to prove that I was good enough, being in spaces that didn't value necessarily my perspective, my background, the type of work I wanted to do."

"The burden to change systems cannot always be on the people who are being excluded from those systems," Hannah-Jones said.

Professor Susan King, dean of UNC's Hussman School of Journalism and Media, was one of the supporters who fought for Hannah-Jones' tenure at UNC.

"We'll be forever changed here, Nikole, and our faculty are supportive of you greatly," King told Hannah-Jones during the New Day interview.