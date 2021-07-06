Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenured position and will join Howard University

The move is a significant one for Hannah-Jones, given the recent controversy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where her tenure was initially denied by the UNC system's board of trustees. On June 30 -- after protest from alumni, faculty and students -- that decision was flipped.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick praised the appointments of Coates and Hannah-Jones in a statement, calling them "two of today's most respected and influential journalists."

"At such a critical time for race relations in our country, it is vital that we understand the role of journalism in steering our national conversation and social progress," Frederick said in a statement. "Not only must our newsrooms reflect the communities where they are reporting, but we need to infuse the profession with diverse talent. We are thrilled that they will bring their insights and research to what is already a world-class, highly accomplished team of professors."

Coates is known for his racial commentary on the US, gaining notoriety with his 2014 article in The Atlantic called "The Case for Reparations." He is also the author of the best-selling book "Between the World and Me."