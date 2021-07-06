Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure position and will join Howard University

"It's pretty clear my tenure was not taken up because of political opposition because of discriminatory views against my viewpoint and I believe my race and my gender," she told King.

Hannah-Jones earned a master's degree at UNC's journalism school and this year she was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

In separate statement released after the CBS interview, Hannah-Jones said she had loved UNC since she was a child and coming back to school would've been like a homecoming. Yet, no one at UNC ever explained to her why the tenure vote did not occur in November or January.

"The university's leadership continues to be dishonest about what happened and patently refuses to acknowledge the truth, to offer any explanation, to own what they did and what they tried to do. Once again, when leadership had the opportunity to stand up, it did not," she said in the statement.

CNN has reached out to UNC for comment.

Critics had said the tenure battle made little sense since the chair to which Hannah-Jones was appointed was designed to attract professional journalists rather than scholars.

HBCU's roster of excellence