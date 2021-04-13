Nikki Haley just *totally* flip-flopped on Donald Trump's 2024 candidacy

So Haley made a bit of a gamble. She went on record distancing herself with Trump, so that if the January 6 riot did destroy any future for him in politics, she would not be dragged down with him.

Of course, with three months of hindsight, we know that isn't the way things played out. Almost 150 Republicans -- 139 House members and eight senators -- voted to object to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania or Arizona. (Those votes happened the same day of the riot.) Politicians -- like Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley -- became heroes among Trump conservatives for their ongoing (and fact-free) opposition to the 2020 election. Trump doubled down on his ridiculous rhetoric -- and saw his base follow right along with him. (In a Quinnipiac University national poll in February, 76% of Republicans said that there was "widespread fraud in the 2020 election" despite zero evidence for that claim.)