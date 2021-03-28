Nikema Williams blazes her own trail in the footsteps of history

During her freshman year in high school, Williams was surprised to open her history book and see a picture of her great aunt, Autherine Lucy.

"I remember coming come and I was like, 'Ma, Auntie Autherine is in my history book.' I knew she had done something but not really paid attention to it."

Lucy was the first Black student admitted to the University of Alabama.

Williams was arrested during a protest in 2018, but it was not civil rights-era civil disobedience. She was a state senator, and went to check out a protest in the Georgia state capitol. When police told the crowd to disperse, she did not think they were talking about her, since she was a legislator in the building for a special session.

"Legislators -- we're not even allowed to be arrested in our Constitution, and that day they took me to jail in zip ties and booked me in the county jail. I was told that I needed to remove my clothes so that they could strip search me and make sure that I wasn't hiding anything in my vagina cavity," Williams said.

Asked whether she thinks a White man would have been arrested like that, Williams said she knows he wouldn't, because one of her White male colleagues was standing with her when she got arrested. He was not.