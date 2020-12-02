Nightmares and tears: Covid-19 takes a heavy toll on health care workers in Colorado

The experiences will always be with her, Boerner said.

"Death is something that no one wants to have to deal with, but we all have to deal with it. It's something that's inevitable. And to not let family be with a loved one that's dying is something that you will never forget," she said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, people were afraid to come to the emergency room because of the virus. Now, the number of patients her ER is seeing is "overwhelming," Boerner said, and nurses are working overtime.

"Now the fear is gone, and everyone has Covid, and everyone's coming to the emergency room on top of all the other patients we're seeing, and it's inundating the system," she said.

A doctor who treats the elderly and works as a hospice physician, Tapia said death isn't new to her, and she sees her job as ensuring "people have the best quality of life, consistent with their values and goals, that they can have towards that end transition."

But Covid-19 has made that almost impossible, because what's most important, at the end of life, is to be with loved ones, she said.