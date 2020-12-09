Night school comes to the rescue for some kindergarteners and their parents

The results were immediate. And long lasting.

"We have a few scholars that were absent the majority of September and almost all of October, but then the second we started the evening learning program, they have not missed one day," she said.

"Now, getting into end of week nine, I'm seeing a big difference. I'm seeing most of the kids sitting down, staying seated, their eyes are on the screen, they're doing the work."

It's not the in-person classroom learning that teachers, children and parents yearn for, but both Hodge and Eger say they see the students forming relationships as well as learning their numbers and ABCs -- all critical parts of kindergarten.

Night classes for both Vanessa and herself means more scheduling and prioritizing for Hodge but she is happy that her younger daughter understands you're supposed to go to school every day.

"It's been really hard doing this on my own and working in the hospital, trying to make ends meet and being able to go to school to further my education," Hodge said. "I'm very fortunate that she's able to have a school that puts parents at top notch of priorities."

She looks forward to Vanessa and Gianna getting back to being in school full time, mostly because that's what they need. But it will also give Hodge a little break on her days off -- perhaps for some time to herself or at least the chance to do the laundry in peace.