Nigerian teen gets 19 scholarship offers worth more than $5 million from the US and Canada

Academic strides

A senior prefect during her time in high school, Victory rose to national prominence in late 2020 after she scored straight As in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Months earlier, the Nigerian teen had been rated as the "Top in the World" in English as a second language (speaking endorsement) by the University of Cambridge International Examination (CIE). Victory aced the Cambridge IGCSE exam -- acquiring A* in all six subjects she sat for.

Victory told CNN her remarkable achievements are borne out of hard work.

"They have made me truly feel proud about the hard work I have put into several areas of my life over the years. I am slowly beginning to realize that I deserve them," she said.

The teenager remarked that her multiple scholarship offers "have made me stand taller, smile wider, and pat myself on the back more often."

Victory said she hopes to study Computational Biology. However, she is still weighing up her options on which school to choose, having been wooed by many prestigious institutions.