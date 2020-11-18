Nigella Lawson butters her toast twice, and Britain is really angry about it

Chef Nigella Lawson shows the world how to really make toast. Thought you already knew? Think twice. CNN's Jeanne Moos explores double-buttered toast.

There are a handful of culinary quagmires that, for no clear reason and to the bafflement of the rest of the world, bitterly divide Britain: the correct pronunciation of "scone," for example, or at what stage in the tea-making process one should add milk.

Now, one of the country's favorite TV chefs has added another debate to the list -- how, exactly, to butter toast.

Nigella Lawson has drawn questions and a share of derision from Brits after demonstrating her technique for the simple task on her BBC show, "Nigella's Eat, Cook, Repeat."

The perfect method, Lawson suggests, is not as obvious as you might think: Lawson taught viewers to spread butter on hot toast as soon as it comes out of the toaster, before letting it settle, applying a second layer of butter, and then finishing with a sprinkling of salt.

The first helping gives the toast a "fabulous crumpety bite," Lawson explained. "Stage two now -- ready for it?" she asked, bracing viewers for what came next. "I need a little more butter, and it will stay in some golden patches on the surface."