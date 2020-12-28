Nick McGlashan, 'Deadliest Catch' cast member, dies at 33

Nick McGlashan, who starred on the hit reality series "Deadliest Catch," has died in Nashville, the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed to CNN.

Nick McGlashan, who starred on the hit reality series "Deadliest Catch," has died in Nashville, the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed to CNN on Monday.

McGlashan was 33.

No cause of death or further information was given and his death is currently under investigation.

Discovery, the network home of his series, released a statement to CNN.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time," the statement read. "Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."

The show chronicles the lives of crews working on fishing vessels in the Bering Sea.

Born in Alaska to a veteran commercial fisherman, McGlashan began working on a boat when he was 13 years old.

According to his biography on the Discovery Go site, he was "a 7th generation fisherman who was raised not far from Dutch Harbor on the nearby island of Akutan, Alaska."